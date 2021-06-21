Individuals pushing for Nigeria’s disintegration will be disappointed – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday assured Nigerians would remain a strong and indivisible entity contrary to expectations in some quarters.

The Vice President, who stated this at the maiden edition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressives Youth Conference held at International Conference Centre, Abuja, stressed the need for Nigerians to be guaranteed a fair chance at improving their human condition.

He said: “In the area of disruption and disruptive innovation, the principle that we are stronger together than in little part is a sound principle and it is my respectful view that those who advocate the breaking up of the country are terribly wrong.

“Our size is crucial for geopolitical and economic relevance. Our people will be better served by a large populous and diverse country. As with all big and diverse countries, our business is to make this union work; it is to give everybody a sense of belonging.

“All of those waiting on the sidelines, hoping that this big country called Nigeria will break up into bits so that they can pick up the pieces, will be very sorely disappointed and I am very sure that those of you who are seated here today will prevent that from happening.”

Osinbajo also counseled Nigerian youths on leadership roles, saying the change of baton from the older generations to the younger ones would not be determined by age but the strength of the youths’ ideas and organization.

He added: “I am also frankly not very impressed with the notion that the role and power of young people are somehow postponed until elders have gone, or that there’s some kind of generational queue that to which we all must subscribe.

“Even if that was true at some point, today, that notion stands on very weak legs indeed.”

