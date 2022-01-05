‘Individuals pushing Jonathan to succeed Buhari hate APC,’ says ex-Reps Minority Leader, Sumaila

A former Deputy Minority Leader in the House of Representatives, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila, said on Wednesday all the individuals pushing for former President Goodluck Jonathan‘s switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections are enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sumaila, who stated this in a statement in Kano, stressed that there are better candidates in APC who can succeed the President next year.

He listed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, as better options for the ruling party in the 2023 election.

Sumaila said those clamouring for Jonathan to join the APC are rendering a great disservice to the party.

The statement read: “I don’t think those pushing for Jonathan to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari under our great party wish the APC well. Yes, Jonathan is a reformed democrat who deserves our commendation.

“But he had played his own role under the PDP. Nobody will take away the credit of conceding defeat as a sitting president and handing over power to the opposition peacefully from Jonathan. As a matter of fact, he is better than some of the people in our party.

“However, we cannot as a party say Jonathan should come and pick our presidential ticket when we have better candidates in our midst. That will mean we have failed.

READ ALSO: ‘Buhari inherited united and stable Nigeria from Jonathan in 2015,’ PDP replies APC

“From example, from the South-South, the likes of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who served as the Director General of the APC presidential campaign twice should be considered.

“Amaechi is a team player that has demonstrated good leadership during his assignment as the DG twice, noting that has all it takes to lead the country better than Jonathan.

“Similarly, from the South West, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who has proved to be a worthy deputy to President Buhari since 2015 is eminently qualified to succeed his principal.

“Osinbajo has good knowledge of how to lead the country having worked closely with President Buhari.

“From the South East, we have the Minister of State for Education, Chief Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who has made a lot of sacrifices and made significant contributions to make the APC gain acceptance in his region has the credentials to be nominated as APC presidential candidate. Apart from having the age on his side, Chief Nwajiuba is a silent achiever as a politician of repute.

“We cannot be talking about Jonathan when we have these people in our midst. Let them know that Nigerians know what they are doing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now