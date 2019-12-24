International Latest

INDONESIA: 27 people feared killed, dozens injured after bus plunges into river

December 24, 2019
INDONESIA: 27 people feared killed, dozens injured after bus plunges into river
By Ripples Nigeria

Tragedy struck in the South Sumatra province of Indonesia when a bus loaded with passengers plunged into a 150m gulley just before midnight on Monday and ended up in a nearby river.

Rescue officials on Tuesday said that at least 27 people have died and more than a dozen were injured after the tragic incident happened in a remote and steep area near the town of Pagar Alam, hampering search efforts.

Rescuers were also scouring nearby slopes for the missing.

“The current in the river is quite strong so there’s a possibility some victims were carried away,” Kowaas told Kompas TV Tuesday.

READ ALSO: S’Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote N’Korea-U.S dialogue

According to local police chief Dolly Gumara, the bus was carrying more people than initially believed and several passengers could still be missing.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident, she added.

According to a passenger manifest, the regional bus left Bengkulu province for Pagar Alam with 27 on board but some survivors told police there were around 50 people inside when the accident happened.

“Some passengers were probably added along the way so there’s a possibility some more people are still missing in the river,” Gumara said, adding the cause was being investigated.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!