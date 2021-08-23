Politics
Industrial Court directs doctors, Nigerian govt to suspend hostilities as strike enters third week
The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Monday ordered striking members of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) and the Federal Government to suspend all forms of hostilities and maintain the status quo.
Justice John Targema, the vacation judge in his ruling, gave the order pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.
Targema said that he granted the application after careful consideration of the processes filed by the applicants.
”Having looked especially on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant.
”I also weighed the submissions and arguments of counsel on the law as it stands on this application.
READ ALSO:‘I’ve warned my sons not to join the nonsense strike by doctors’ —Ngige>
”It is hereby ordered that claimant/applicant and the defendant/respondent suspend all forms of hostilities forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”, he said.
He further ordered that a hearing notice be issued, along with other processes which included the originating summons be served on the respondent and proof of service to be kept in the case file before the next adjourned date.
Targema adjourned the matter until Sept. 15 for a hearing of the motion on notice and/ or any other pending application on its merit.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the applicants, the Ministry of Health and the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour approached the court through an ex-parte motion praying for some order of the court.
The applicants had sought for an order of interlocutory injunction restraining members of the respondent in all States of the Federation from further continuing with the industrial action embarked on Aug. 2.
The NARD began the strike on Aug. 2, stating that it was due to the failure of the government to meet its demands after they entered a memorandum of action in 2014.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...