Industrial court orders ICPC to reinstate dismissed personnel

The NICN (National Industrial Court of Nigeria) has dismissed the suit against a personnel of the Independent Corruption and Other Related Practices Commission (ICPC) Albert Osarumwense, who was dismissed by the commission in October, 2015.

The court has ordered his immediate reinstatement to his erstwhile position.

The ruling which was presided over by Justice Oyebiola Oyewumi, declared that the termination of the claimant’s appointment dated 6th of October, 2015 was unlawful, as the nature of his employment followed all statutory procedures.

Read also: Kogi confirms nine cases of Lassa fever, four deaths

The jury futher dismissed the suit number NICN/BEN/01/2016 filed against Mr Osarumwense, ruling that “the claimant is entitled to the payment of his salary and other emoluments from the month of October, 2015 when his appointment with 1st defendant was purportedly terminated to the [day] of his reinstatement.”

Barrister Simon Ezeh Ezenwa who handled the case told newsmen in Benin city that the court had ordered a 10 percent interest in refunds if the directives were not carried out within 30 days.

Join the conversation

Opinions