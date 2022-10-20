Industrial Court prohibits NASS workers from embarking on strike action

The National Industrial Court, on Thursday, halted the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria’s (PASAN) planned strike.

This mandate was issued by the judge, Justice Ibrahim Galadima, in his decision on a motion ex-parte case brought by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

In its lawsuit against PASAN, the NASC asked the court to issue a restraining order preventing the organization from starting or continuing its earlier suspended strike in the National Assembly while the lawsuit’s motion on notice was being decided.

The claimant also asked the court to issue an order instructing all parties to the lawsuit to maintain the status quo as of the suit’s filing date until the Motion on Notice is heard and decided.

Read also:NASS to commence debate on 2023 budget, sets Dec timeline for passage

Additionally, it requested a court order telling the defendant not to lock the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, and the NASC headquarters in Utako.

While the lawsuit is being heard and decided, the judge issued an order of temporary injunction preventing PASAN, its agents, or officials from going on strike.

Consequently, the court issued an order instructing the parties to the lawsuit to maintain the status quo while the Motion on Notice is being decided.

The case was further postponed to a hearing on October 25 by the court.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now