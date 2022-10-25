Industrial Court urges NASS, workers to resolve issues peacefully

The National Industrial Court has urged the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) and the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) to settle their disagreement amicably.

The matter that was scheduled to be heard by Justice Ibrahim Galadima on Tuesday did not, however, move forward.

When the case was called, Mr. Abdul Ibrahim, SAN, the claimant’s attorney, informed the court that the defendant had sent him a notice of preliminary objection on Monday at around 5:30 p.m.

He added that because he had only been served the day before, he had not replied to it as soon as he should have as he still had time to do so.

Ibrahim also claimed that the defendant had failed to react to his issued motion on notice.

According to Mr. G.C. Ugwunweze, the defence attorney, his client briefed him over the weekend, thus the only working day he had to file paperwork was Monday.

The attorney added that he filed a statement of conditional presence in addition to the preliminary objection because he questioned the court’s authority to hear the case.

Ugwunweze added that he was still in time to submit both the defence to the move on notice and a counteraffidavit to the interlocutory injunction.

He continued by saying that the claimant had abused the legal system by filing the paperwork.

In response, Ibrahim said that the court alone could decide whether or not his actions amounted to an abuse of the legal system.

He said that he wished for the parties to resolve the conflict amicably.

He then went on to make an oral request that the court’s ruling from October 20th, prohibiting the defendant from going on strike and directing the parties to maintain the status quo, be upheld.

As the defendant was not opposed to settlement, Ugwunweze responded that he wanted to make an application for the order to be discharged because he did not appreciate the claimant’s approach.

After hearing arguments from counsels, the court decided that the earlier ruling stood and asked the parties to maintain the status quo until the motion on notice was decided.

The court further said that although the defendant had the right to go on strike, it had to be done in accordance with the law.

In order to hear the case, the court adjourned until December 12 while urging the parties to reach an amicable conclusion.

Before the court intervened, the association, which had gone on a one-week strike in June, had intended to strike again on October 20.

The association’s demand includes payment of allowance arrears and full compliance with the National Assembly Conditions of Service.

