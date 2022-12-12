INEC accuses politicians of buying PVCs, harvesting voters’ details

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm that some politicians are buying Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the 2023 elections.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Kaduna, and Plateau States, Mohammed Haruna, disclosed this during the launch of the #YourVoteMatters project by an election observer group, NESSACTION, on Monday in Abuja.

He also accused politicians of inducing voters to harvest their Voter Identification Numbers (VINs).

He said two persons had been convicted for illegal possession of PVCs in Kano and Sokoto States.

The INEC official cautioned electorates to resist the temptation of selling their PVCs.

Haruna said: “We are aware some politicians are more or less buying the PVCs. If you collect the PVC and then you sell it out or allow someone else to have it, you are aiding illegal possession of the PVC which is an offence in our Electoral Act.

“Some of you are aware that only recently, INEC managed to convict two people who were found guilty of illegal possession of PVCs in Kano and Sokoto.

“So, I urge people to collect their PVCs, keep them safely, and make sure that on election day, you go out there and cast your votes because, of course, without your PVC you cannot vote.”

