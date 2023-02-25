INEC adhoc staff protest in Kano (Video)

Some adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday staged a protest over non payment of their allowance at Dorayi, Gwale LGA, Kano State.

They insisted on being paid their training allowance among others before they would take part in the elections.

INEC was yet to react to the development as at the time of this report.

