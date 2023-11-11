INEC alleges sabotage in Kogi governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed some unseen forces for the late arrival of officials and election materials in some polling units for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.

The INEC’s Voter Education and Publicity Officer in the state, Mr. Haliru Sule, who addressed journalists on Saturday in Lokoja, said the commission made adequate preparations for the election.

He said: “As an election umpire, INEC made adequate preparations for this off-circle governorship election, yet we still experienced some hitches here and there.

“To us, these hitches are deliberate sabotage by some unseen forces.

“We didn’t expect the sudden dearth of vehicles that could transport our ad-hoc staff and materials to their respective polling units.

“But all the same, we tried our best and overcame the challenges which gave room for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.

“We are confident that at the end of the exercise, it would be said that it was free, fair, credible, and successful.

“We are appreciative of the efforts of the security operatives at giving our personnel and the electorates adequate security cover for a peaceful and successful election.”

