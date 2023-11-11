News
INEC alleges sabotage in Kogi governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed some unseen forces for the late arrival of officials and election materials in some polling units for Saturday’s governorship election in Kogi State.
The INEC’s Voter Education and Publicity Officer in the state, Mr. Haliru Sule, who addressed journalists on Saturday in Lokoja, said the commission made adequate preparations for the election.
He said: “As an election umpire, INEC made adequate preparations for this off-circle governorship election, yet we still experienced some hitches here and there.
“To us, these hitches are deliberate sabotage by some unseen forces.
“We didn’t expect the sudden dearth of vehicles that could transport our ad-hoc staff and materials to their respective polling units.
READ ALSO: INEC clarifies role of IREV ahead of off-cycle polls
“But all the same, we tried our best and overcame the challenges which gave room for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election.
“We are confident that at the end of the exercise, it would be said that it was free, fair, credible, and successful.
“We are appreciative of the efforts of the security operatives at giving our personnel and the electorates adequate security cover for a peaceful and successful election.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...