JUST IN….INEC announces date for 2023 Presidential election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced February 18, 2023, as the date for the next presidential election in Nigeria.

The commission’s chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu stated this on Thursday during the House of Representatives inauguration of the special ad-hoc committee on the review of the 1999 constitution.

In his goodwill message at the event, the INEC boss said that about 855 days were left before the next general elections.

