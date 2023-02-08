Politics
INEC appeals tribunal’s ruling on Osun governorship election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the January 27 ruling by the election petitions tribunal on the Osun State governorship election.
A three-member panel led by Justice Tertsea Kume had on that day nullified the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.
The panel declared the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the election and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return given to Adeleke and issued the same to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.
READ ALSO: INEC admits there was ‘seeming over-voting’ in Osun election
In the Notice of Appeal dated January 30, 2023, filed at the Court of Appeal, Akure, the commission listed 44 grounds of appeal and urged the court to set aside the tribunal’s judgement.
INEC also asked the appellate court to dismiss Oyetola’s petition for lack of merit.
The notice signed by INEC counsel, Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), and 17 others, was seen by journalists on Wednesday.
The commission insisted the tribunal erred by declaring that Adeleke did not score the majority of the lawful votes in the election.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...