INEC appeals tribunal’s ruling on Osun governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed the January 27 ruling by the election petitions tribunal on the Osun State governorship election.

A three-member panel led by Justice Tertsea Kume had on that day nullified the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

The panel declared the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner of the election and ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return given to Adeleke and issued the same to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

In the Notice of Appeal dated January 30, 2023, filed at the Court of Appeal, Akure, the commission listed 44 grounds of appeal and urged the court to set aside the tribunal’s judgement.

INEC also asked the appellate court to dismiss Oyetola’s petition for lack of merit.

The notice signed by INEC counsel, Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), and 17 others, was seen by journalists on Wednesday.

The commission insisted the tribunal erred by declaring that Adeleke did not score the majority of the lawful votes in the election.

