INEC approves final list of candidates for Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi governorship elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the final list of candidates for the November 11 governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said 18 parties would field candidates in Kogi, 17 in Imo, and 16 in Bayelsa.

He added that the approval of the list was in line with Section 32(1) of the Electoral Act which mandates the commission to publish the names of the candidates at least 150 days before the election.

The INEC spokesman revealed that campaign for the elections would begin on June 14 and end on November 9.

He urged the parties to conduct their activities in a peaceful manner.

The statement read: “At its regular meeting held today, Tuesday 6th June 2023, the commission approved the final list of candidates for the three off-cycle governorship elections scheduled to hold in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States on Saturday 11th November 2023.

“The decision is in line with the provision of section 32(1) of the electoral act 2022 which requires the publication of the list not later than 150 days to election day i.e. Friday 9th June 2023 following the period for voluntary withdrawal and substitution of candidates by political parties under section 31 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“The final list has been uploaded to the commission’s website and social media platforms. The same will be published in our state and local government offices in the affected States on Thursday 8th June 2023 ahead of the statutory deadline of 9th June 2023.

“The list shows that all 18 political parties are fielding candidates in Kogi state, 17 in Imo State, and 16 in Bayelsa State. The list also shows that two political parties are fielding female candidates in Bayelsa State, one in Kogi State, and none in Imo State.

“The commission wishes to remind political parties and candidates that in line with the timetable and Schedule of Activities for the three elections, campaign in public officially commences on Wednesday 14th June 2023 in line with Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and ends on 9th November 2023 i.e. 24 hours prior to election day.”

