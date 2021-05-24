INEC assesses level of damage after attack on Anambra office (Photos) | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is still assessing the extent of damage on its State Office in Anambra after some hoodlums set the facility ablaze on Sunday.

Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, told newsmen in Awka on Monday that he could not speak with certainty for now on the extent of damage done to the facility.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the INEC state office was attacked by armed men at about 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Orji, however, confirmed that the Collation Centre and store block were razed down.

He also confirmed that six operational vehicles were burnt by the attackers, while the administrative block remains intact.

“I cannot address you now. I need to fix things first but you can see everything here for yourselves.

“Our Collation Centre was burnt, part of our store and about six operational vehicles were also burnt.

“We don’t know the level of damage yet, that is why I say you should give us time. It is not a major damage. Thank God, the police did a good job,’’ he said.

On the governorship election in the state scheduled for Nov. 6, Orji said that he would not comment on it because he was not in a position to do that.

“I can’t speak on that (election), the commission will assess it (the situation) and decide on that.’’

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra, Mr Chris Owolabi, had also confirmed the attack but added that the arsonists were successfully repelled.

READ ALSO: Another attack on INEC, police as unknown gunmen strike Awka offices

Owolabi said that the hoodlums had attacked the nearby B Division of the Nigeria Police, where they were fiercely resisted.

He said that the hoodlums managed to set the charge room on fire with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

He said that three vehicles used by the hoodlums for the attack were intercepted while nine rifles, ammunition, and other items were recovered from them.

By Mayowa Oladeji

