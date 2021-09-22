INEC begins nationwide display of voter’s register September 24

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will commence the first quarter display of the voter’s register across the country on September 24.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ebonyi State, Dr. Joseph Chukwu, who disclosed this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abakaliki, said the register would on display from September 24 to September 30.

He urged those that took part in the registration exercise to use the opportunity to cross-check their biodata and any other relevant information and make corrections where necessary.

Chukwu noted that the exercise followed the conclusion of the first quarter of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) that began in June.

The REC, who commended eligible voters for participating in the exercise, appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting INEC’s activities ahead of the 2023 elections.

He said: “Following the completion of the online and physical registrations which began on June 28 and closed by 11:59 p.m. on September 21.

“The display of voters’ register for claims and objections will hold effective from September 24 to September 30 for the first quarter.

“The exercise will take place in all the INEC offices in 13 local government areas of Ebonyi including the two centres at the state headquarters.

“The register will also be on display simultaneously across the 774 local government areas and the Federal Capital Territory as well as other designated centres.

“All registrants are, therefore, advised to visit centres where they registered or made corrections to check for the correctness of their particulars.”

The INEC official revealed that the second quarter of the CVR exercise would begin nationwide on October 4 and end on December 20 while the third phase of the exercise would start on January 3, 2022, and close on March 4.

The fourth quarter process would be from April 11, 2022, to June 30, 2022.

