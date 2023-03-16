INEC blacklists 100 ad hoc staff in Akwa Ibom

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blacklisted 100 ad hoc staff over alleged involvement in election malpractices in Akwa Ibom State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr. Cyril Omorogbe, who confirmed the development to journalists in Uyo on Thursday, said the affected ad hoc staff were found culpable in electoral irregularities during the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

He said: “We blacklisted them, we will not use them during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.”

The REC said the commission had started the distribution of sensitive materials to local government areas in the state ahead of the Saturday elections.



READ ALSO: PHOTO: INEC begins distribution of governorship, assembly elections materials to states

Omorogbe said adequate arrangements had been made to ensure the early arrival of materials and personnel for the polls.

“We have made adequate preparations to ensure that materials and personnel do not arrive late at polling units.

“We are aware of the complaints raised during the presidential and National Assembly elections, we do not want that to repeat itself,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now