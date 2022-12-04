INEC blames Nat’l Assembly for its inability to prosecute electoral offenders

Barely three months to the 2023 general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed its failure to prosecute electoral offenders on the inability of the National Assembly to pass the National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, 2022.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at an interactive meeting with editors in Lagos on Saturday, said the passage of the Bill would empower the commission to prosecute those who go about destroying INEC’s properties and kidnapping its staff.

Yakubu who admitted that the power to prosecute electoral offenders fully rests upon the INEC, however lamented that the body was constrained due to the deficit of legislation.

“INEC as a commission is not responsible for the arrest of electoral offence suspects. Also, INEC does not have the power to investigate electoral offences,” he said.

“These challenges we are facing in prosecuting suspects of electoral offences is as a result of an enabling legislation. Until the two chambers of the National Assembly pass the National Electoral Offences Commission Bill, there is nothing INEC can do.

“Until a Bill for an Act to establish the National Electoral Offences Commission becomes operational, INEC will not be able to expeditiously deal with electoral offenders,” Yakubu added.

