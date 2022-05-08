INEC brands calls on chairman, Yakubu, to join presidential race as ‘preposterous’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has frowned at calls on its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to declare his intention to run for president in 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman, Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, on Sunday, the Commission described the calls as preposterous, adding that the Chairman would not take such a step.

Following the recent suggestion for purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms by the sitting Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, Nigerians had proposed that it shouldn’t be a surprise when INEC Chairman joined the presidential race.

The development has generated a lot of conversations among Nigerians stressing that Emefiele flouted the provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act and the Electoral Act 2022.

Reacting, Oyekanmi reiterated that the INEC Chairman had no such intention to join the presidential race.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to innuendos in certain quarters that Nigerians should not be surprised if the INEC Chairman joins the presidential race or urging him to do so. It’s a preposterous proposition. It will not happen.

“The Chairman remains an umpire committed to free, fair and credible elections. His constitutional responsibilities as the Chief Electoral Commissioner of the Federation and Returning Officer for the presidential election are onerous enough to even contemplate straying to into extraneous matters at variance with the law, morality and his personal principles.

“The Chairman will continue to discharge his responsibilities with affection for or illwill against, any political party or candidate.”

