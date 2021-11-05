INEC budgets N7bn for Ekiti, Osun guber elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, said on Friday the commission had budgeted N7billion for the conduct of the Ekiti and Osun states governorship elections slated for next year.

The Ekiti State governorship election will hold on June 18, 2022, while the Osun election is slated for July 16, 2022.

Yakubu disclosed this when he appeared before the joint Senate and House of Representatives Committees on INEC and Electoral Matters for the commission’s 2022 budget defence.

He said: “We (INEC) has budgeted N7billion for the conduct of Ekiti and Osun governorship election including the possibility of runoffs.

“We made a provision of N2.6billion for Ekiti State with a population of over one million registered voters and N4.4bn for Osun with 30 local government areas.”

However, he was silent on the commission’s other activities for next year.

