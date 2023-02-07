News
INEC chairman meets Emefiele over naira scarcity
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Tuesday met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over the scarcity of the naira notes in the country.
The meeting was attended by 11 INEC National Commissioners and top officials of the apex bank.
In his address, Yakubu said the meeting would focus on the CBN’s cash withdrawal policy and how to address the challenges with the elections just 18 days away.
He expressed fear that the policy would impact the commission’s operations, especially logistics and other services required for the elections.
READ ALSO: 2023: Again, INEC reassures Nigerians of BVAS’ effectiveness
In his response, the CBN governor said the apex bank would provide the commission with the necessary support to address its logistic challenges.
Businesses and other activities in Nigeria have been parallysed in the last few days as Nigerians grapple with the scarcity of naira notes.
Several cases of violent protests had also been recorded in Ogun, Oyo, and a few other states over fuel and naira scarcity.
