INEC chairman urges swift electoral reforms to fortify democracy

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has underscored the critical need for the continuous reform of Nigeria’s electoral laws, emphasizing the urgency of implementing necessary changes without delay.

Yakubu made this appeal while addressing members of the National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Electoral Matters during a strategic retreat held in Lagos on Monday.

Reflecting on a similar collaborative session in 2020, which ultimately paved the way for the enactment of the landmark Electoral Act 2022, Yakubu highlighted the profound impact of that reform in modernizing the nation’s electoral process.

He stated, “That effort, among many other initiatives, resulted in the repeal and re-enactment of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended). The result is the current Electoral Act 2022.” This pivotal reform, according to the INEC Chairman, effectively addressed critical legal loopholes, significantly enhanced the integration of technology into the electoral system, and thoughtfully incorporated valuable recommendations from previous electoral reform committees.

Yakubu further elaborated on the synergy between the electoral body and the legislature, noting, “For us in INEC, the coming together of lawmakers, who also have field experience as practising politicians, and the commission as the election management body saddled with the constitutional responsibility of organising, undertaking and supervising all elections in Nigeria (except the local government elections) is a positive development for electoral reform in Nigeria.” He emphasized the invaluable political insight that lawmakers bring to the crucial task of refining the electoral framework.

He also pointed out the unique value of such retreats, stating, “We believe that a retreat such as this one provides a focused engagement and a better insight into the challenges of election management beyond what can be achieved in a few hours of public hearing in a Committee Room at the National Assembly.”

A significant point of emphasis in Yakubu’s address was the impactful amendment to the Electoral Act that extended the crucial timeframe between the conclusion of party primaries and the conduct of general elections. He explained that the previous 60-day window often placed INEC under immense pressure, frequently leading to logistical challenges.

“The solution was to amend the Electoral Act to provide for more time between party primaries and the nomination of candidates on the one hand and the dates fixed for the election on the other,” Yakubu explained, highlighting how the extension to 180 days facilitated improved planning and contributed significantly to the successful execution of the 2023 general election without any postponements due to logistical hurdles.

The INEC chairman also proudly highlighted another historic milestone achieved during the 2023 elections: for the first time since Nigeria’s return to democratic governance in 1999, all sensitive election materials, including ballot papers and result sheets, were printed domestically.

This landmark achievement, which garnered commendation from the Chartered Institute of Professional Printers of Nigeria, marked a substantial step forward in bolstering local capacity for the intricate management of national elections. “Not a single sheet of paper for the 2023 General Election was printed outside Nigeria,” Yakubu declared with pride.

Looking ahead, Yakubu made a direct appeal to the National Assembly for swift action in finalizing the legal framework that will govern future elections. “I wish to appeal to the National Assembly to expedite action to conclude the electoral legal framework speedily so that the commission will have enough time for implementation,” he urged.

He expressed his gratitude to the commission’s development partners for their continued support and implored lawmakers to prioritize the necessary reforms to allow for adequate preparation time before the commencement of the next election cycle.

Yakubu concluded his address by underscoring the indispensable role of a robust and well-defined legal framework in ensuring the continuous enhancement of Nigeria’s electoral process and the enduring strengthening of its democratic foundations.

