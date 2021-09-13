INEC charges parties to put house in order ahead of Anambra election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday urged political parties taking part in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra to put their houses in order and undertake responsible campaigns ahead of the exercise.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja.

He charged the parties to consider the country’s security situation during their campaigns and seek clarification on matters of national security from the commission.

Okoye said INEC was working hard to deliver on its mandate of ensuring credible governorship election in Anambra.

He challenged the parties and their candidates to cooperate with INEC, saying the conduct and conduct of a good election was a multi stakeholders’ venture.

The INEC official said: “The commission is working assiduously to get its facilities and processes ready for the election.

“The commission has completed the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra wherein it devolved to the 326 Registration Areas as well as the 21 local government offices and the state office.

“INEC is finalising arrangements to deploy its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to Anambra and various enlightenment and voter education programmes are ongoing in the state.

“The commission is moving fast to rebuild its Anambra collation center, storage facilities and office buildings and facilities burnt or damaged by arsonists.”

He recalled that INEC had informed Nigerians that prior to the attack on its facilities, it had delivered over 50 percent of the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election to the Anambra office.

