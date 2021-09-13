Politics
INEC charges parties to put house in order ahead of Anambra election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday urged political parties taking part in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra to put their houses in order and undertake responsible campaigns ahead of the exercise.
The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, made the call in a chat with journalists in Abuja.
He charged the parties to consider the country’s security situation during their campaigns and seek clarification on matters of national security from the commission.
Okoye said INEC was working hard to deliver on its mandate of ensuring credible governorship election in Anambra.
He challenged the parties and their candidates to cooperate with INEC, saying the conduct and conduct of a good election was a multi stakeholders’ venture.
The INEC official said: “The commission is working assiduously to get its facilities and processes ready for the election.
READ ALSO: ‘I’m anxious for your success in Anambra election,’ Buhari tells Andy Uba
“The commission has completed the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra wherein it devolved to the 326 Registration Areas as well as the 21 local government offices and the state office.
“INEC is finalising arrangements to deploy its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to Anambra and various enlightenment and voter education programmes are ongoing in the state.
“The commission is moving fast to rebuild its Anambra collation center, storage facilities and office buildings and facilities burnt or damaged by arsonists.”
He recalled that INEC had informed Nigerians that prior to the attack on its facilities, it had delivered over 50 percent of the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of the election to the Anambra office.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...