INEC charges security agents to monitor governorship election campaigns in Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday urged the security agencies to monitor governorship campaigns in Edo to prevent violence in the state.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made the call at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) meeting in Abuja.

The meeting was convened by the commission ahead of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

Yakubu urged the security agencies to ensure that the laws were enforced during the campaign to avoid the use of the power of incumbency to deny opposition parties and candidates access to public facilities.

He said: “Campaign in public by political parties in Edo commenced on Wednesday, April 24 and will end at midnight on Thursday, September 19 i.e. 24 hours before the date fixed for the election as provided by law.

“I urge you to keep your eyes on the electioneering process to prevent violent attacks or negative mobilisation by political parties, candidates and their supporters during their campaigns.

“Similarly, the use of the power of incumbency to deny opposition parties and candidates access to public facilities such as radio and television stations, public buildings for campaigns and rallies or even outdoor advertising through the imposition of excessive fees and levies often result in the breach of the peace.

“These actions, including the mutual destruction of campaign materials and facilities, violate the provisions of Sections 91 to 97 of the Electoral Act 2022. The security agencies must ensure the enforcement of the law.”

He also called for adequate security measures for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) in the two states.

According to him, the exercise will take place in 397 registration centres in the two states.

These comprised 192 ward registration centres in Edo and 203 centres in Ondo, in addition to INEC state offices in Benin and Akure.

The INEC chairman also called for a conducive environment for outstanding by-elections in Enugu and Kano States.

“Following consultations with stakeholders, the commission is remobilising to conclude the outstanding re-run elections in Enugu South 1 State Constituency of Enugu State and Ghari (formerly known as Kunchi Local Government Area) for the Ghari/Tsanyawa State Constituency of Kano State.

“Similarly, I would like to inform you of vacancies in four States of the federation that will necessitate by-elections in three State Assembly constituencies and one Federal Constituency, as a result of the death or resignation of members.

“As soon as necessary preparations are concluded, the Commission will announce the dates for bye-elections in Khana 2 State Constituency of Rivers State,” he added.

