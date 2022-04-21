INEC clarifies alleged expiration of PVCs, announces deadline for voters registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified the confusion surrounding the alleged expiration of the Permanent Voters Card.

Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this clarification on Thursday, in his address titled, “INEC 2022-2026 Strategic Plan” during the Public Presentation of INEC’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan (SP) and 2023 Election Project Plan (EPP) in Abuja.

In January 2022, the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, apologised to Nigerians for a claim he made concerning the expiration of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Tinubu had erroneously claimed, while addressing some of his supporters in Abuja, that the PVCs they had were expired, and should be renewed.

The APC leader had encouraged them to renew their registration ahead of the 2023 elections.

However, this was debunked by Yakubu, on Thursday, as he stated that PVCs don’t come with expiry dates.

“For emphasis, the Commission once again reiterates that PVCs have no expiry dates. We want to assure all registered voters that PVCs issued by the Commission remain valid for all elections.

“We have encouraged those whose lost their voters cards or whose cards are damaged to approach any of the registration centres to apply for replacement.

“Similarly, voters who had issues with their accreditation in previous elections have been encouraged to revalidate and update their information.

“In addition, those who wish to transfer their registration from one location to another within a particular State or to relocate entirely to another State of the Federation can do so at any of the registration centres nationwide,” Prof Yakubu explained.

The INEC Chairman also noted that the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) initiative will expire on June 30, 2022, and all eligible voters who have not yet registered should do so on or before that date if they plan to vote.

Furthermore, properly registered voters’ PVCs from the first and second quarters are now available for collection at designated locations across the country, he stated.

