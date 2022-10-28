INEC cleans up voters’ register, 93.5m Nigerians eligible to vote in 2023 polls

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says it will publish the hard copies of new voters register at designated centres of the 8,809 Registration Areas and the 774 Local Government Areas across the country between November 12 and 25, for claim and objections by Nigerians.

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at the Commission’s quarterly meeting with members of the civil society in Abuja on Thursday, said so far, 12,298,944 new voters have completed their registrations at the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Yakubu added that after a “rigorous cleaning-up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), a total of 2,780,756, or 22.6% was identified as ineligible registrants and invalidated from the record, as a result of double/multiple registrations, under aged persons and out rightly fake registrations.”

“After the delisting of the ineligible registrants, a total of 9,518,188 newly registered voters has been added to the exiting 84,004,084 voters which gave Nigeria a total of preliminary 93,522,272 registered voters,” he said.

“I will like to appeal to all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the display to scrutinize the list and help us to clean it further so that the final register of voters for the 2023 general elections can be compiled and published.

“We played our own part which is to do the initial cleaning up of the register, but the law requires that Nigerians should help us and that is why we’re printing 9.3 million copies of the register and display same at the wards and local governments nationwide.

“Let me once again appeal to civil society and Nigerians in general to, please, when we paste the list, check and scrutinise so that if there are still ineligible persons in the register, kindly draw our attention to it so that at the end of the day, we’ll have a clearer and better register for the election,” he added.

