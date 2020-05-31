INEC clears air on purported issuance of letters of employment

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared the air on a purported circulation of letters of employment and appointment into the electoral body which has been making the rounds.

INEC in a succinct statement posted on its verified Twitter page on Saturday warned the public to be careful of such letters adding that it was currently not conducting any recruitment exercise.

It described the letters making the rounds as a scam and advised affected members of the public to report to security agencies whenever they come across such on social media.

The statement by INEC read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment.”

“Members of the public are hereby advised/warned that the commission suspended its recruitment programme in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

This came after Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday, that the COVID-19 pandemic would not truncate Nigeria’s democracy and electoral process.

Yakubu stated this in his remarks at the commission’s first virtual meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

