Latest Politics Top Stories

INEC clears air on purported issuance of letters of employment

May 31, 2020
Paucity of funds may affect conduct of Bayelsa, Kogi polls - INEC
By Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared the air on a purported circulation of letters of employment and appointment into the electoral body which has been making the rounds.

INEC in a succinct statement posted on its verified Twitter page on Saturday warned the public to be careful of such letters adding that it was currently not conducting any recruitment exercise.

It described the letters making the rounds as a scam and advised affected members of the public to report to security agencies whenever they come across such on social media.

The statement by INEC read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the circulation of purported letters of employment/appointment.”

READ ALSO: INEC to introduce e-voting in 2021, decries high cost of elections

“Members of the public are hereby advised/warned that the commission suspended its recruitment programme in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.

This came after Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said on Saturday, that the COVID-19 pandemic would not truncate Nigeria’s democracy and electoral process.

Yakubu stated this in his remarks at the commission’s first virtual meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) in Abuja.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!