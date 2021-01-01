INEC clears air on recruitment exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday, cleared the air on the rumours of recruitment/ employment, going round the country.

This disclosure was made in a statement by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, on Friday, in Abuja.

The commission urged Nigerians to ignore all rumours of recruiting, adding that recruitment of fresh graduates and experienced professionals had since been suspended.

According to Okoye: “INEC wishes to once again draw the attention of members of the public to the activities of fake employment merchants and racketeers.

“The racketeers open fake employment websites, collect money from unsuspecting members of the public and issue fake employment letters purporting to be acting on behalf of the Commission.”

Okoye reminded the public that INEC would always conduct its activities in openness and transparency, making its recruitment process known publicly, to avoid any form of rumours.

Okoye appealed to the public to be more conscious of the antics of fraudsters and not to fall victim to their criminal activities.

