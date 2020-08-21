INEC clears Akeredolu, Ajayi, Jegede for Ondo guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cleared 17 candidates for the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the decision was taken at the weekly regular meeting of the commission held on Thursday.

According to him, the meeting deliberated on the conduct of the election and other outstanding polls in the country.

The INEC official noted that the commission had on July 31 published the provisional list of the 17 governorship candidates and their running mates.

This, Okoye, said was in line with Section 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and provided in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities released by the commission on February 6.

He added that the commission has published the final list of nominated candidates at its state and local government offices in Ondo State.

The list is also available on INEC’s website and social media platforms.

Okoye said: “Four political parties that earlier made valid nominations have substituted their candidates.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) withdrew and substituted their deputy governorship candidates while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) substituted both its governorship and deputy governorship candidates.”

Some of the candidates that had been cleared by INEC are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who will fly the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the election.

