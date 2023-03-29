INEC commences presentation of certificates of return to governors-elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started presenting certificates of return to the governors-elect in 26 states whose winners have been announced following the conclusion of the elections on March 18.

Moreover, certificates must be given to the newly elected state legislators in each of the 36 states’ legislatures.

Festus Okoye, the National Commissioner for INEC, had emphasized in a statement from last Saturday that Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 mandates that the Commission issue a certificate of return to every candidate who has been returned elected under the legislation within 14 days.

Read also:INEC to hold supplementary 2023 elections April 15

In light of this, INEC set Wednesday (today) and Friday as the days on which winners of the March 18 elections would be issued certificates of return. It was also noted that the presentations would take place at INEC offices in each state.

The elections in Kebbi and Adamawa were deemed inconclusive, leaving the outcomes of 26 of the 28 governorship elections to date. On Saturday, April 15, supplemental elections will be held in both states.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now