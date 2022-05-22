Politics
INEC commends PDP on Delta peaceful primaries
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the peaceful conduct of its primaries in Delta State.
The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, in a chat with journalists after monitoring the party’s House of Assembly and House of Representative primaries in the three senatorial districts in Asaba, said the exercises were well organised and peaceful.
He said: “The primaries were well organised and peaceful. Besides, the delegates were well informed of their roles. The delegates played their roles well by voting for the candidates of their choice. There were no voided votes, their votes were all valid.
READ ALSO: 2023: Elumelu wins PDP Reps ticket in Delta constituency
”If all the political parties can follow this path, it will go a long way in ensuring free and fair elections in the state and country at large.”
Udoh-Tom advised political parties and delegates to be orderly and avoid all forms of violence.
He insisted that no election was worth the blood of anyone.
The REC added: “If you don’t win today, it does not mean that you cannot win tomorrow
”So we should allow peace and the greatest interest of our communities to prevail during, after primaries and general elections. This is because no one person can come as a visitor or a stranger to rule Delta.”
