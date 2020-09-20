INEC commends stakeholders on success of Edo election, shifts focus to Ondo | Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State a success.

Yakubu, who addressed the INEC officials and other stakeholders while winding down the commission’s Situation Room on the Edo State Governorship election in Abuja on Sunday, said the commission had shifted its attention to the Ondo State governorship election slated for October 10.

He challenged all INEC staff and other stakeholders to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke by ensuring the success of the Ondo election and other future polls in the country.

