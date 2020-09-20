INEC commends stakeholders on success of Edo election, shifts focus to Ondo | Ripples Nigeria
Edo Decides 2020 Latest Politics

INEC commends stakeholders on success of Edo election, shifts focus to Ondo

September 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has commended all stakeholders who made Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State a success.

Yakubu, who addressed the INEC officials and other stakeholders while winding down the commission’s Situation Room on the Edo State Governorship election in Abuja on Sunday, said the commission had shifted its attention to the Ondo State governorship election slated for October 10.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: Buhari applauds INEC, congratulates Obaseki

He challenged all INEC staff and other stakeholders to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke by ensuring the success of the Ondo election and other future polls in the country.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
/* ]]> */