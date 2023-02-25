Politics
INEC confirms attack near its office in Borno
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed an attack on a petrol station near its office in Gwoza, Borno State, by suspected terrorists.
The INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu confirmed the attack at a media briefing held at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, on Saturday afternoon.
Yakubu, who expressed sympathy for the victims of the attack, wished them a speedy recovery.
He, however, revealed that no damage was done to the INEC facilities in the area.
Yakubu said: “I want to report that the military has confirmed the attack on two facilities including a filling station near the INEC office, but no damage to INEC facilities and no casualties.
READ ALSO: INEC decries low collection of PVCs in Borno
“Some people were injured and receiving treatment in the hospital. We wish them a speedy recovery. But there was no disruption on INEC facilities and no disruption of the process.”
The INEC chief, who confirmed the loss of some ballot boxes to thugs who invaded polling units in different locations, said the focus of the thugs had shifted from ballot boxes to the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).
Yakubu had earlier on Saturday blamed the late arrival of voting materials and election officials at some polling units on insecurity.
