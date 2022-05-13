INEC considers possibility of moving election materials from CBN

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stated on Thursday that sensitive materials at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) could be moved to another location.

The commission also stated that the results of the 2023 elections would be transmitted using both manual and computerized techniques.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, stated these during a media consultation in Abuja on Thursday.

In response to a question on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele’s political ambitions and partisanship, Yakubu stated that the commission might be forced to establish alternative arrangement for the handling of sensitive materials.

The INEC chairman said the CBN was responsible for the storage and movement of sensitive materials, adding that the commission has never doubted the capacity of the CBN to discharge that responsibility.

He said, “But I understand the context in which the question is asked. But you should also understand the context in which events are unfolding. As we speak, our director, litigation and prosecution is in court.

“There is a case in court. We have been invited to state our own side of the story. We usually refrain from talking about such issues because there is essentially subjudice.

“But we have already started talking about what alternatives are available to us in case we need to change the arrangement for the handling of sensitive materials. We have started thinking about it. We are aware of the situation. We will watch the situation. We still have nine months before the next general elections.

“Things may be addressed before then. I want to assure you that we will not jeopardize the conduct of the election by creating a misconception around the situation in the process.”

He stated that INEC would collaborate with the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to monitor political party spending during the 2023 election.

Yakubu went on to say that the Electoral Act 2022 provision for results administration was still mostly manual, requiring the recording of results on forms and their transmission to various levels of collation until declaration and returns were completed.

While stating that the legislation still allows for e-transmission of results, Yakubu cited Section 64 of the Electoral Act, stating that electronic transfer of results would only be done if a dispute arose during the collation process.

He said there was need to clear the misconception around e-transmission of results, saying many Nigerians equate it with electronic voting where voting can take place from any location.

