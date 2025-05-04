INEC debunks reports of date for voter registration resumption

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has debunked widespread reports claiming that it has fixed May 27, 2025, for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

The report which was carried by several online platforms on Saturday, stated that the electoral body will also render related services including transfer and replacement of lost Permanent Voter Cards.

But in a statement on Sunday issued by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the Commission said the reports were false as the body had not yet announced the commencement of such exercises.

According to the statement shared on its official X account, INEC urged the public to disregard an “anonymous message” circulating online, which falsely claims that the CVR will resume on May 27.

The Commission restated that it had not yet announced any date for the resumption of these activities, assuring that any official information regarding the CVR will be made public in due course through its verified social media platforms and other official channels.



The statement titled ‘INEC has not fixed a date for resumption of CVR,’ reads:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to inform the general public that it has not yet announced any date for the resumption of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), Transfer and Replacement of lost Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).

“The Commission therefore urges the public to disregard the fake, anonymous statement making the rounds, claiming that the CVR and other associated services will resume on 27th May 2025.

“In line with its tradition, the Commission will publicly announce the date for the resumption of the CVR at the appropriate time, the full details of which will also be shared via our official social media platforms.”

