INEC declares Abaribe winner of Abia South election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday declared the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, as the winner of Saturday’s senatorial elections in Abia South.

The Returning Officer for Abia South National Assembly elections, Prof. Georgina Ugwuanyi, disclosed this at the collation centre in Aba.

Ugwuanyi said she returned to declare results for the election because she was asked by the INEC office in Abuja to announce winners in the election.

The returning officer had earlier told party agents that the commission had cancelled the election in 108 polling units in the district over alleged irregularities.

She said Abaribe scored 49, 903 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Chinedu Onyeizu, who garnered 43,903 votes.

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, polled 28,422 votes in the election.

