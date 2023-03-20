INEC declares Adamawa governorship election inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared last weekend’s governorship election in Adamawa State inconclusive.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the state, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani scored 390, 275 votes while Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 421,524 votes in the fiercely contested election.

The commission declared the election inconclusive due to the margin of the votes between the two candidates.

INEC had also suspended the collation of governorship results in Abia and Enugu States following the invasion of its facility by thugs on Sunday.

