INEC declares APC’s Mohammed Bago winner of Niger governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Umar Mohammed Bago of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the Governorship Election in Niger State.

The announcement was made by the Returning Officer, Professor Clement Allawa, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, University of Abuja, at the Headquarters of INEC

According to the Returning Officer, Bago amassed a total of 469,896, defeating his closest opponent, Isah Liman Kantigi of the People Democratic Party who scored 387,476.

Bago won in 20 Local Governments Areas out of the 25 while the candidate of the People Democratic Party won in 5 local governments of Mokwa, Munya, Edati, Lavun and Gbako.

