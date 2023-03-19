INEC declares APC’s Radda as Katsina governor-elect

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Katsina State, Dr. Dikko Radda, has been declared the winner of Saturday’s election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Radda scored 859,892 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Yakubu Danmarke of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 486,620 votes in the exercise.

The State Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Mu’azu Gusau, who announced the result on Sunday, put the total number of votes cast in the election at 1,386, 427.

