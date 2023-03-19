INEC declares Buni as winner of Yobe guber election

The Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has been declared the winner of the Saturday governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state’s Returning Officer, Prof. Umar Pate, announced the results at the INEC headquarters in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said Buni, who represented the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, polled 317,113 votes to defeat Sheriff Abdullahi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 104,259 votes.

Buni, who also served as the chairman of the APC caretaker and extraordinary convention planning committee, was first elected as governor of Yobe in 2019.

