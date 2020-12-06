INEC declares Zamfara by-election inconclusive

Latest Politics

December 6, 2020
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday declared the by-election in Bakura constituency, Zamfara State inconclusive.

The INEC Returning Officer, Professor Ibrahim Magawata, announced the election inconclusive after cancelling the results of five polling units in Bakura ward due to alleged electoral irregularities.

The INEC Returning Officer told newsmen that the affected units had a total number of 11,429 votes.

The results so far announced by the INEC, showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ibrahim Tudu is leading having scored a total votes of 18,645.

He is being trailed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bello Dankande Gamji, who polled 16,464.

