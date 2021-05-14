 INEC decries fire incidents in South-East offices, meets May 19 | Ripples Nigeria
INEC decries fire incidents in South-East offices, meets May 19

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday decried the continuous fire attacks on its offices in the South-East and other parts of the country.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who reacted to the incidents in a statement in Abuja, said the commission would continue with its operations in the affected areas.

He said: “The spate of fire incidents involving the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission in some states of the federation has unfortunately persisted. This time around, it is Enugu State, where the Resident Electoral Commissioner for the state, Emeka Ononamadu, has reported that the INEC office in Udenu Local Government Area was set ablaze.

READ ALSO: Electoral materials destroyed as hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Abia

“The latest tragic incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on Thursday, 13th May 2021. No casualties were reported. However, the office building was extensively damaged while electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed in spite of the best efforts of the Enugu State Fire Service to contain the inferno. The commission appreciates the intervention of the Fire Service.

“The attention of the police has been drawn to this yet another very worrisome development for investigation.”

Meanwhile, all Resident Electoral Commissioners across the South-East would hold an emergency meeting on the matter on May 19 in Abuja.

Opinions

