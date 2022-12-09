News
INEC decries low collection of PVCs in Borno
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has decried the low collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) in Borno State.
The distribution of the PVCs commenced nationwide in September.
The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mohammed Magaji, who spoke at a press briefing in Maiduguri on Friday, urged all registered voters in the area to collect their PVCs.
He said the accreditation of voters for voting would be impossible next year without PVCs.
Magaji said: “Presently, there are 1,145,31 old PVCs that have not been collected. 13,715 new PVCs have also not been collected. We have just received 54,949 replacements/transfers.
“From January 6, 2023, the distribution will be shifted to registration area/wards level.
“The exercise will be reverted to Local Government Area offices from January 16-22, 2023 when it will be suspended until after the general elections.
“The PVCs billed for collection include the Uncollected PVCs for the 2019 general elections and PVCs for continuous voter registration held between June 2021 and July 2022.
“We have just collected PVCs for January 2022 to July and these had been issued to Electoral Officers for collection by rightful owners.
“The old PVCs in the LGA offices have all been scanned to facilitate their collections under the new guidelines for the collections of PVCs.”
