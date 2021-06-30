Politics
INEC decries worsening insecurity in South-East ahead of Anambra election
The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) on Wednesday expressed concern over the worsening insecurity in the South-East with just four months to the Anambra State governorship election.
The Anambra State governorship election holds on November 6.
The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the 2021 annual Abubakar Momoh Memorial Lecture organised by The Election Institute (TEI) in Abuja, said the commission was concerned about the likely effects of insecurity on its ongoing Continuous Voter Registration.
He said: “The topic of today’s lecture is quite significant; especially with the ongoing security challenges nationwide and particularly as there have been numerous attacks on the commission’s offices and properties all over the country.
“For instance between the 2019 general elections and now, there have been attacks on 42 INEC offices.
“We are, therefore, seriously concerned about the impact of this challenge when the physical appearance of registrants begin at the 2,673 registration centres soon.
READ ALSO: 18 parties to take part in Anambra governorship election – INEC
“This challenge is more pronounced as the commission will deploy 5,345 staff to officiate in the 2,673 registration centres.
“Naturally, we are deeply concerned about their safety even more than we are about the security of our property and materials.
“More immediately, we are equally concerned about the Anambra governorship election that is scheduled for November 6, especially following the attack on the head office in Anambra.
“The commission, in collaboration with all stakeholders is determined to tackle this challenge.
“Definitely, we cannot face it alone. This is why voter education and information, constant dialogue, community outreaches, deliberations and assessment such as this public lecture will continue.
“The Nigerian public must own the desire for democracy and peaceful conduct of elections.”
