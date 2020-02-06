INEC deregisters 74 political parties

The Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday deregistered 74 political parties in the country.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, said the decision was in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

He said 16 political parties survived the INEC cut.

These are – the Accord Party (AP), Action Alliance (AC), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), African Democratic Party (ADP) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and National Rescue Movement (NRM).

READ ALSO: AGF says Nigeria’ll get $318m Abacha loot in next 72 days

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Socials Democratic Party (SDP) Young Progressive Party (YPP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) also escaped the Commission’s hammer.

However, one of the parties, Action People’s Party (APP) was not deregistered following a court order restraining INEC from deregistering it pending the determination of its case by the court.

At least 92 political parties participated in the country’s general election held last year.

Join the conversation

Opinions