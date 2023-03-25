News
INEC dismisses claim on vandalisation of chairman’s property
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a claim on the vandalisation of a property belonging to its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
Video footage of some youths destroying a building in the Northern part of Nigeria surfaced on social media on Friday.
There were insinuations that the property in question belonged to the INEC chairman who has come under criticism from Nigerians over the alleged poor handling of the just concluded general elections by the commission.
However, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said his principal had no such property anywhere in the world.
He urged members of the public to disregard the claim.
READ ALSO: Police in Bauchi denies attack on residence of INEC Chairman, Yakubu
The Bauchi State police command had also dismissed the claim.
Oyekanmi said: “The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip, circulating on social media, does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
“The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.
“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it.”
