INEC dismisses claim on vandalisation of chairman’s property

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed a claim on the vandalisation of a property belonging to its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Video footage of some youths destroying a building in the Northern part of Nigeria surfaced on social media on Friday.

There were insinuations that the property in question belonged to the INEC chairman who has come under criticism from Nigerians over the alleged poor handling of the just concluded general elections by the commission.

However, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said his principal had no such property anywhere in the world.

He urged members of the public to disregard the claim.

READ ALSO: Police in Bauchi denies attack on residence of INEC Chairman, Yakubu

The Bauchi State police command had also dismissed the claim.

Oyekanmi said: “The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip, circulating on social media, does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now