INEC dismisses fear on conduct of elections in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured that elections would take place in Anambra despite reports of insecurity in the state.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commission, Queen Agwu, gave the assurances at a press conference in Awka on Friday.

Agwu said only 5,000 people did not pick up their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) out of 2.5 million registered voters in the state.

She confirmed that sensitive and non-sensitive materials had been distributed in the 21 local government areas except six polling units with zero registration in the state.

Agwu urged the people of Anambra to come out to vote for the candidates of their choice, saying security operatives had been deployed in all the local government areas of the state to provide security.

Anambra is one of the five states in the South-East held hostage by non-state agents.

The state has witnessed several violent attacks on people and public facilities in the last two years.

She said: “Election will be held in all the local government areas of Anambra State, despite insecurity. We have deployed staff in all polling units in the state. We have a lot of security personnel in the state and we are conducting elections in all the polling units in the state.

READ ALSO: INEC bans politicians from visiting its offices in Anambra

“We don’t want to disenfranchise anybody in the state. The commission has fully deployed materials in all the 21 local government councils in the state and it is prepared for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“The Federal Government has deployed enough security men in the system to ensure that the election was peaceful and free, the commission will conduct free and fair elections in the state in line with INEC directive and we urge the people to come out and vote, go home and leave us to announce the results.

“Don’t stay in your house and say your votes will not count, I want to assure you that every vote in the state will count, please come out and vote.

“On the security of corps members and ad hoc staff, the security operatives have made enough security provision for them and there is no need to panic.

“The so-called flash points areas in the state are false. In those areas, workers are there. The insecurity in Anambra is not as bad as being broadcast on social media.

“People are just heating up the system. We will also conduct an election in Ihiala Local Government Area because people are contesting for positions in the area.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now