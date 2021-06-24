Politics
INEC dismisses report on APGA’s disqualification from Anambra election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday dismissed on the disqualification of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) from the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.
A faction of APGA led by Chief Jude Okeke had on Wednesday suspended the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, from the party for alleged anti-party activities.
Soludo had since secured the APGA ticket for the Anambra election after the party’s primaries held in Awka, the state capital, the same day.
The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, who dismissed the report in a chat with journalists in Abuja, insisted that there are no factions in APGA.
READ ALSO: Soludo wins APGA primaries in Anambra
The development means INEC recognised the exercise that produced Soludo as the party’s candidate for the governorship election.
Oyekanmi said: “As far as INEC is concerned, there are no factions in APGA. The commission deals with only one National Chairman and one Secretary of the party. Their details are on the INEC website.
“Secondly, the commission did not and has not said that APGA will not participate in the Anambra Governorship election.”
A check of INEC’s website by Ripples Nigeria revealed that Dr. Victor Ikechukwu Oye and Mr. Labaran Maku are still the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.
By Victor Uzoho
