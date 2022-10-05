INEC disowns staff recruitment portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned an ad hoc staff recruitment portal for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement posted on its official social media handles on Wednesday, the commission urged Nigerians to disregard the fake link.

Read also:INEC warns parties on foreign donations as 2023 campaign commences

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a fake ad hoc recruitment link inecnigeria.govservice.site being circulated online.

“INEC official link: pres.inecnigeria.org and Inecpress-app.com/pres.

“We implore Nigerians to disregard the fake link and avoid falling victims to swindlers.”

