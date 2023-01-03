INEC distances self from fake job portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has distanced itself from a portal announcing the recruitment of ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, the commission urged Nigerians to disregard the fake recruitment portal, saying the official website for recruitment of staff for the elections had been shut down.

The statement read: “The website/blog advertising ad hoc staff positions for the 2023 general election is fake.

“However, the commission is no longer recruiting ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections. The INEC ad hoc staff recruitment portal was officially shut down on December 14, 2022.

“Therefore, the site, with the URL – http://www.yournewclaims.com/Inec-Recriutment/ is fake. It is intended to defraud unsuspecting members of the public. Nigerians should disregard it.”

In October last year, INEC also raised the alarm on a similar fake recruitment link, inecnigeria.govservice.site.

