INEC distances self from fake voter registration website

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday distanced itself from a fake Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) website.

This came just 24 hours after the commission suspended voter registration across the country.

According to the fake site, the Federal Government had approved individual online to avoid unnecessary crowds.

In a statement issued by its National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, the commission warned Nigerians against falling prey to the scammers.

The statement read: “The Commission states unequivocally that the site is not linked to the Commission and the link/portal is spurious and from a dubious source.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission is the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

“The Commission is solely responsible for organizing, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organisation.

“Members of the public are strongly advised not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites.

“The Commission has concluded the Continuous Voter Registration exercise nationwide and does not need to open an additional site or portal for the purposes of registration of voters.”

